Selling fruits, veggies to feed grandchildren 

Mebin John By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sixty-five-year-old Reshmamma has been selling seasonal fruits and vegetables for over 26 years now. He usually stations his business near Cubbon Park metro station. City Express talks to him about his business and life otherwise.

How long have you been in this business?

From last 26 years. I started this business after the responsibility of the five members of my family fell on my shoulders following my husband’s death.

How long are you at work?

I wake up at 6am to procure goods and open business at 10am and shut shop by 6pm.

How much do you earn?

On an average I earn `1200, with a profit margin of around `200-400.

What about your family?

I am living with my two children and their wives. Two years ago, two of my children passed away. The responsibility of my three grand children has since fallen on my shoulders.