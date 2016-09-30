Home Cities Bengaluru

Selling fruits, veggies to feed grandchildren 

Published: 30th September 2016 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2016 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

SELL

SELL

By Mebin John
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sixty-five-year-old Reshmamma has been selling seasonal fruits and vegetables for over 26 years now. He usually stations his business near Cubbon Park metro station. City Express talks to him about his business and life otherwise.

How long have you been in this business?
From last 26 years. I started this business after the responsibility of the five members of my family fell on my shoulders following my husband’s death.

How long are you at work?
I wake up at 6am to procure goods and open business at 10am and shut shop by 6pm.

How much do you earn?
On an average I earn `1200, with a profit margin of around `200-400.

What about  your family?
I am living with my two children and their wives. Two years ago, two of my children passed away.  The responsibility of my three grand children has since fallen on my shoulders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp