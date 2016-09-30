BENGALURU: Two policemen attached to the Vidhana Soudha police station and two staffers of HAL were booked for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street near HAL traffic signal on Old Airport Road Thursday.

“They were riding bikes on the wrong way to evade morning peak-hour traffic. They refused to pay the fine but we told them their vehicles would be seized. Then they paid the fine,” said a traffic police officer.

More than 25 motorists were fined for driving on the wrong way on Old Airport Road on Thursday alone, he added. “If we don’t register a case, then it will send a negative signal to other motorists since it is a visible violation,” the officer said.

At present, the fine for such an offence is `100. However, the proposed Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016, placed in the Lok Sabha, proposes that traffic offences committed by enforcing authorities would attract twice the penalty.

In Bengaluru, the number of one-ways has increased from 146 in 2012 to 193.

In a recent interaction with Express, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Hithendra said one-ways are only a temporary solution. “One-ways can only shift traffic from one road to another. We are making one-ways to distribute congestion to nearby roads as some roads can no longer handle the volume of traffic.” he said.

City traffic police statistics show that the number of cases booked for no-entry violations has reduced from 6,29,950 in 2014 to 5,30,006 in 2015. Between January and August this year, 2,78,457 motorists were booked.