Bngaluru BASE to start functioning from this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru is set to start functioning from the coming academic year.

On a temporary basis, BASE will function from the Visual Arts building in Jnana Bharathi campus. The foundation stone for the construction of a building for BASE in Jnana Bharathi campus will be laid on April 14, Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

President Pranab Mukherjee will be present during the stone-laying ceremony. Bangalore University has handed over 43.45 acres at Jnana Bharathi campus to set up BASE.

The state government has also sought assistance from London School of Economics (LSE) to chart out programmes, faculty and other facilities. A team from LSE visited Bengaluru and discussed the same and agreed in principle to provide necessary technical support.

The state government intends to make the institute an autonomous one and it has already sanctioned `150 crore to set it up.