Taking law to every Kannadiga

Ramzauva Chhakchhuak By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legal Services Clinic at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) will be printing and distributing its popular ‘Frequently Asked Questions or FAQ Law Booklet’ in Kannada for the first time and is looking for sponsors for the purpose.

The booklet is 100 pages and break down various areas of law in very simple terms.

Gaurav Bhawnani, a fourth-year student, and the Joint Convenor, Legal Services Clinic 2016-17, explains: “A student-run committee printed the first edition of the FAQ booklet four years back, except we realised that kind of readers we wanted to reach cannot read English. We needed to translate it into regional languages. Since we are revising the edition for the first time since we first printed it, we decided why not print in Kannada for wider reach. The revised content will reflect changes in the law in the last four years.”

One of the main reasons why the legal clinic needs a sponsor is because it’s highly expensive to translate legal content from English to Kannada. The trend is to translate from regional languages to English, but very few do it the other way round.

“The charges are around Rs 1 or one and a half per word or Rs 1200 per page. Also, not everyone can do it as there are a number technical terms. One cannot lose the essence of these terms,” he says.

500 Copies Being Translated

Since its inception, the university has been helping out students with the printing of the booklet. The distribution also takes place through a network of NGOs, schools and other organisation.

“Tentatively, as many as 500 copies of the booklet is being translated to Kannada as of now. This and 250 English copies will be distributed at/via District Legal Services Authorities, public libraries, legal aid groups, NGOs, women’s rights groups. Further, we are currently talking to a group in Maharashtra interested in translating the book to Marathi and printing and distributing it there,” says Gaurav. Once these are distributed, more might be printed.

Prof Venkata Rao, vice-chancellor, NLSIU says that he is extremely proud of the efforts of the students in trying to take legal knowledge to places and people that need it the most. “I think we will be looking at government agencies as sponsors to aid the translation initiative,” he

says.

Gaurav also highlighted that they would also be approaching corporates such as Linkedin.