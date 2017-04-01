Home Cities Bengaluru

Taking law to every Kannadiga

NLSIU’s popular FAQs law booklet will be printed in Kannada for the first time; students looking for sponsors.

Published: 01st April 2017 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2017 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

An NLSIU legal service clinic activity going on in a school

By Ramzauva Chhakchhuak
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legal Services Clinic at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) will be printing and distributing its popular ‘Frequently Asked Questions or FAQ Law Booklet’ in Kannada for the first time and is looking for sponsors for the purpose.

The booklet is 100 pages and break down various areas of law in very simple terms.

Gaurav Bhawnani, a fourth-year student, and the Joint Convenor, Legal Services Clinic 2016-17, explains: “A student-run committee printed the first edition of the FAQ booklet four years back, except we realised that kind of readers we wanted to reach cannot read English. We needed to translate it into regional languages. Since we are revising the edition for the first time since we first printed it, we decided why not print in Kannada for wider reach. The revised content will reflect changes in the law in the last four years.”

One of the main reasons why the legal clinic needs a sponsor is because it’s highly expensive to translate legal content from English to Kannada. The trend is to translate from regional languages to English, but very few do it the other way round.

“The charges are around Rs 1 or one and a half per word or Rs 1200 per page. Also, not everyone can do it as there are a number technical terms. One cannot lose the essence of these terms,” he says.

500 Copies Being Translated

Since its inception, the university has been helping out students with the printing of the booklet. The distribution also takes place through a network of NGOs, schools and other organisation.

“Tentatively, as many as 500 copies of the booklet is being translated to Kannada as of now. This and 250 English copies will be distributed at/via District Legal Services Authorities, public libraries, legal aid groups, NGOs, women’s rights groups. Further, we are currently talking to a group in Maharashtra interested in translating the book to Marathi and printing and distributing it there,” says Gaurav. Once these are distributed, more might be printed.

Prof Venkata Rao, vice-chancellor, NLSIU says that he is extremely proud of the efforts of the students in trying to take legal knowledge to places and people that need it the most. “I think we will be looking at government agencies as sponsors to aid the translation initiative,” he
says.

Gaurav also highlighted that they would also be approaching corporates such as Linkedin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp