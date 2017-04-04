SSLC student writes English paper instead  of Kannada by ‘mistake’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a strange incident, a Class 10 student from a private school in the city answered the first language English paper, instead of Kannada, in the ongoing SSLC exams.



A student of Priyadarshini High School in Hebbal had opted for and studied Kannada as his first language. But, on the day of the exam, instead of writing the Kannada paper, he wrote the English paper. He realised the ‘mistake’ only after his parents asked him how he performed in the Kannada paper.

When the boy said he wrote an English paper instead of Kannada, his parents approached school authorities. School authorities immediately wrote to Karnataka secondary Education and Examination Board, requesting to treat this as an exceptional case.



An authority from the school said, “Both the student and the invigilator have to be blamed for this. The student is supposed to be aware of the subject.

The room invigilator should have verified the student’s first language from his Hall Ticket before handing him the question paper.”



However, officials from the SSLC Board said, “The only option is to appear for supplementary exams in June.”