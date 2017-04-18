Hail, rain! city cools off, temperature dips by five degrees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: finally, some relief! After the scorching heat of the past several days, Monday’s heavy rain saw rapid drop in the city’s temperatures.

Whatmore, the rain was accompanied by hail in some parts.

The maximum rainfall in Bengaluru was at Chikkanahalli in Bengaluru South at 25.5mm. Rainfall was widespread in Bengaluru South, with many parts such as HSR Layout receiving 24.5 mm, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Many stations across Bengaluru Urban district had recorded a temperature dip by four to five degrees within half an hour of the rainfall, S S M Gavaskar, scientist, KSNDMC, told Express. The maximum dip, he said, was recorded at KR Puram, which dropped from around 38 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees C.

He said there were chances of hail during showers, as “there will be a rapid decline in temperature within a short period of time. Such sudden convection at lower heights causes hail to form.”

Now, for the flip side. The rain brought in its wake the same old woes: Potholes, overflowing drains, stagnant water, flooded roads, stranded traffic and falling trees.

Due to strong winds, trees fell in five locations across the city, according to the BBMP control room.

As many as 30 complaints were received by the control room, with a majority of them about small branches falling on the road.

“We have had five to six cases of trees falling due to rains. The incidents have been reported from the sixth sector of HSR Layout, Koramangala, ITPL main road, Indiranagar and CMH Road,” a control room spokesperson said.

Roads were coated with several thin layers of foam in some areas of the city. Commenting on it, Mohan Krishna, Chief Environment Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said the foam was produced likely by the mixture of effluents in the ground, after heavy showers.