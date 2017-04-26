When camera rolls become canvas art

Swathi Nair By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An aerospace engineer by profession, Ranga ‘Vinay’ Voona is also an artist who takes photos and converts them into forms of painting. He calls this style “photo-art”.

The 31-year-old based in Pune has no formal education in art and photography and draws his inspiration from his mother.

“She has always been very passionate about painting, handicrafts, embroidery, and sewing - and her talent and enthusiasm for art planted the seed in me,” he says.

Ranga adds that he has always had an inherent eye for good art thanks to his mother. “I love great photography and taught myself to take professional pictures inspired by the natural beauty around me,” he says.

Photography and art complement each other, he adds. “My art wouldn’t exist without photography since I have adapted original photographs into painting form. This combination has made this series what it is,” says Ranga while talking about his current exhibition in the city.

His collection “The World Through My Eyes,” blends landcape and wildlife photography with art.

For the photo to art adaptation, Ranga uses selective editing to incorporate brush strokes, colour manipulations, composition, contrast and sharpness adjustments. “These elements come together to make up a good painting, and the source of the painting is a great photograph,” he explains.

His current series, he says is about life.

So, how does an aerospace engineer from a small town in Andhra Pradesh become an artist?

“While art and photography are my passion, I’ve also been fascinated by rockets, planes, space, and the endless universe. The collective wonder of flying objects inspired me to take on a full-time profession as an aerospace engineer. I find that my two passions complement each other very well,” he responds.

After completing this series, he was overwhelmed by the idea that everything he has done so far means “very little” in the larger scheme of things. Working on this collection has taught him that there is a lot more in this world to see, experience, capture and share. “Since I enjoy travelling, I hope to capture many more such testaments to the planet’s beauty,” he says.

His collection “The World Through My Eyes,” is on display at Sublime Galleria, UB City until May 2 (Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm).