Fashionista runs biz for ‘no reason at all’

NIFT student Suhasini’s lifestyle accessory startup is getting quite popular among youngsters

Published: 30th April 2017 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2017 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Arati K Prasan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eighteen-year-old Suhasini Ganesan started Chumma-Weirdly Ajeeb,  a one woman startup that offers quirky lifestyle accessories  personally crafted with love. So what is Chumma? Does it mean a kiss or the expression, simply! Well it’s a combination of both – handicrafts made simply with love.

Running a business  when you are a full time student at NIFT Bangalore is not easy but Suhasini manages to juggle them both  successfully. “Design comes naturally to me and with an extra push by friends and family, I started Chumma. It goes hand in hand with my course and acts as a stress buster and a financial aid. It also gives me a chance to increase my scope for creativity.” she explains.
Every product from Chumma, be it the earrings or necklaces are personally designed by her. “There is a demand for unique products as people like owning one of a kind accessories .” she says.

Necklaces from Chumma have a unique twist as it can be worn either as long chain or a choker and even be styled as a bow tie.   “The ethnic designs give these bowties a different and new look . None of my designs are minimalistic as I believe India is all about grandeur. “ she explains.
“It’s been just over a  month since chumma started and the response has been outstanding. I receive about four to five orders each week . I’ve made sure that these handicrafts are very affordable.”

The only issue that Suhasini has faced until now is the delivery. “Shipping products become an issue since I have to handle it all by myself but it is manageable.” she explains
The startup is still expanding and soon notebooks and home decor will be introduced. Suhasini explains her future goals for her company: “I want it to become a brand name that as soon as people see the product they know it is from chumma.”
Chumma currently can be found on Facebook and Instagram but will soon have it’s own website.

