2008 Bengaluru blast case: SC allows accused Abdul Nazir Maudany to visit Kerala

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today allowed PDP leader Abdul Nazir Maudany, facing trial in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, to visit his home state Kerala to attend his son's wedding.

A bench of justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao asked Maudany to bear the expenses incurred on his escort provided by Karnataka Police.

Last Friday, the apex court had agreed to hear today the plea by Maudany seeking to visit Kerala.

Maudany (51) has challenged the trial court's order of July 24 declining him permission to attend his son's wedding functions between August 8 and August 20.

The trial court had, however, allowed him to visit his ailing mother from August 1 to August 7, but had declined him the permission to attend his son's wedding on August 9.

In his plea, Maudany said he was granted bail in July 2014 with a condition that he would not leave Bengaluru without permission.