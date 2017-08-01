Home Cities Bengaluru

2008 Bengaluru blast case: SC allows accused Abdul Nazir Maudany to visit Kerala

Last Friday, the apex court had agreed to hear today the plea by Maudany seeking to visit Kerala.

Published: 01st August 2017 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2017 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today allowed PDP leader Abdul Nazir Maudany, facing trial in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, to visit his home state Kerala to attend his son's wedding.

A bench of justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao asked Maudany to bear the expenses incurred on his escort provided by Karnataka Police.

Last Friday, the apex court had agreed to hear today the plea by Maudany seeking to visit Kerala.

Maudany (51) has challenged the trial court's order of July 24 declining him permission to attend his son's wedding functions between August 8 and August 20.

The trial court had, however, allowed him to visit his ailing mother from August 1 to August 7, but had declined him the permission to attend his son's wedding on August 9.

In his plea, Maudany said he was granted bail in July 2014 with a condition that he would not leave Bengaluru without permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Nazir Maudany PDP 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp