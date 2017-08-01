BBMP clueless over land deal for Metro station at playground

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as BMRCL officials claim that the BBMP has provided them a playground in Bamboo Bazaar for free to build a Metro station, a BBMP councillor has said the civic body is unaware of such a proposal.

“I recently enquired with commissioner Manjunath Prasad on how a playground could be given to anybody in violation of the norms. He too was unaware of the issue, and said he would take up the matter with the BMRCL officials,” said councillor of Vasanth Nagar ward Sampath Kumar.

Residents of Bamboo Bazaar are, meanwhile, upset over the BMRCL’s decision to shift the Metro station from near Cantonment railway station to the playground in the vicinity.

Dozens of kids have been playing at this ground every day for years now. The proposed construction might leave them with no place to play, with the nearest playground being 3 km away. Metro officials, however, claim that they will restore almost the entire playground once the construction is complete.

“The Metro station shouldn’t come up here as we use the ground every day. If the playground is gone, every kid will remain hooked to smartphones instead of playing outdoor games,” said 15-year-old Syed Hameed Shah.

Dawood Sulaiman, a resident, said locals use the ground for ‘namaaz’ during Eid and other festivals. Local cricket tournaments and other functions are held here.

Citizens also feel that the station would be too far from the Cantonment railway station. Using a playground for construction violates BMRCL’s own Environment Impact Assessment Study as well, which states that “no person is allowed to construct any building that is likely to affect the utility of a park, play-field or open space.”

As per Metro officials, the delay in acquiring land from the Railways triggered the decision to shift the station. A skywalk will be built between Cantonment railway station and the ground, they said, adding the distance between the two would be 250m. However, the distance between the two structures as per Google Maps comes up to at least 700 metres.

The Railways had also earlier stated that the land transfer was possible after feasability study and mutual dialogue between South Western Railways and BMRCL.

Metro officials weren’t available to comment.