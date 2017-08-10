Home Cities Bengaluru

FAR ratio too high: Resident Welfare Association to approach court against new norms

Members of a Resident Welfare Association are preparing to file public interest litigation seeking quashing of the new Floor to Area Ratio guidelines set by the new zoning regulations.

Published: 10th August 2017 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2017 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) are preparing to file public interest litigation seeking quashing of the new Floor to Area Ratio (FAR) guidelines set by the new zoning regulations.

FAR is the ratio of total floor area of a building to the area of the plot on which it stands. President of Citizen Action Forum N S Mukunda said as per the new regulations, the FAR index component has been split into two components, one of them called premium FAR. As a result, there has been a reduction on existing FAR. So if residents want to construct additional floors, they will have to pay as per the premium FAR, which is calculated by taking into account 50 per cent of the guidance value of the land in the area.

According to Mukunda, this will make things very expensive for residents. As an example, he said for a building on a 60X40 site, with a conservative price of Rs 4,000 per sqft, the premium FAR would come up to more than Rs19 lakh. Mukunda added that the new rules will put a strain on civic amenities and lead to ‘gentrification’ of the city. Explaining the term, Mukunda said long-time residents of core areas won’t be able to afford payment of premium FAR and will hence move to peripheral areas of the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
resident welfare association public interest litigation FAR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp