Home Cities Bengaluru

Long trek between Metro, city rly stn

Eyeing an extended weekend, thousands of people were seen taking Metro ride to the City railway station on Friday.

Published: 12th August 2017 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2017 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eyeing an extended weekend, thousands of people were seen taking Metro ride to the City railway station on Friday. But for them, reaching the railway station from Metro station was no less than an ordeal.“It took just 12 minutes from Nayandahalli to Sangolli Rayanna Metro station. But it took more than 20 minutes to reach platform number seven at City railway station from where I have to board Chennai Shatabdi train. The stretch is not easy to walk, especially for those with kids and luggage,’’ said Nischitha, a resident of Nayandahalli who took the Purple line Metro (East-West) train.

With trains departing between 3.30 and 4.30 pm, people travelling to Mysuru, Chennai, Arsikere, Shivamogga and Tumakuru were seen literally trekking with their luggage.The ordeal begins when commuters come out of Metro station. To reach railway station, which is just 300m away, they have to first get down the metal staircase and then walk on a muddy road. Later, they take uneven steps to reach the bridge. From there, they walk 10 minutes to the platform.

Commuters fear that situation will get worse at proposed stations like New Bamboo Bazaar, which is a kilometre away from Cantonment railway station. People have to either take autos or cabs or walk the roads with high traffic flow. Residents are demanding a station close to Cantonment, but BMRCL seems to be going ahead with its station plan at New Bamboo Bazaar. Pointing to the metal staircase, Yugandar Singh, who was travelling to Chennai, said, “The stairs have been here for eight months. With rusting, one can easily get hurt. Hundreds of senior citizens and children use the stairs.”

A senior BMRCL official said, “We had requested South Western Railways to give land on the station premises and we are constructing staircase along with two-way escalators. This will be in continuation with the existing Metro station. We need at least three to four months to complete the work.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp