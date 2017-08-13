‘My party will contest all 224 Assembly seats’ says Real Star

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Upendra, known as the Real Star, announced his decision on Saturday to start a political outfit, contest the 2018 Assembly polls and field his candidates in all 224 seats. Making the announcement at a press conference at his resort near Bengaluru, the actor-director in his trademark style said, “ It is an attempt to bring change and I have decided to give it a try. I do not have fear of losing nor is their anxiety about winning.”

Upendra, who has acted and directed many successful movies, said he will be a full-time politician. “ All these days, my priority was films and the producers. Now, I will be fully committed to the new initiative. I am not here to quit,” said Upendra, adding that he will complete some of his film commitments.

Upendra said he wanted to change the notion that only people with money or some backing of castes or communities can enter politics. “Even I was under the same impression. But I decided to give it a try. At le ast I will get the satisfaction of making an attempt.” ​

“ There was a time where there was no technology, and elected representatives had to reach people through rallies and procession. With the available technology, why ca n’t the same speech be delivered using social media networks? ” he said.