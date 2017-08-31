Bengaluru-based health and wellness start-up Cure.fit raises USD 25 million

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City-based health and wellness start-up Cure.fit has raised 25 million USD in series B funding from its existing investors Accel Partners, IDG Ventures, Kalaari Capital and UC-RNT fund.

Mukesh Bansal, founder, Cure.ft

This round of funding places the wellness startup’s total funding until now to more than USD 45 million.

According to the company, which was set up in March 2016, the fresh capital will be used for expanding the geographical footprint of the company within the country, apart from helping the company scale up its business verticals.

The startup offers health and wellness solutions among three verticals: Cult-fit, Eat.fit and Mind.fit. These features are available both online and offline.

What are these features exactly and how do they help users?

The Mind.fit feature offers yoga and meditation workshops, the Cult-fit lets users book workout sessions where users can buy membership packs for the CULT centres. There is also an option where on can make use of the DIY workout videos. That apart, the eat.fit feature provides an array of healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner options which people can order online.

Speaking about the recent round of fundraising, Mukesh Bansal, Founder of Cure.fit said, “We will be using this round of investment to further invest in our technology to build innovative products and expand our geographical footprint. We aim to transform health space in India and build truly customer centric health platform. We are building an integrated platform that makes it super easy for consumers to follow healthy lifestyle across fitness, food, mental health and preventive care. We have got phenomenal response to CULT, Eat.Fit & Mind.Fit within first year of operation.”

Since its inception a little more than a year ago, Cure.fit has acquired fitness centres CULT and TRIBE apart from Yoga studio a1000Yoga and food delivery startup Kristy’s Kitchen, which has helped in the company’s growth.

