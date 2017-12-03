Life after retirement a big challenge for veterans

Ashyl Elizabath Paul By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life after retirement for military personnel is generally believed to be relaxed. However, for a large section of veterans who exit the armed forces with disabilities caused in the line of duty, retirement brings with it more problems. With not much care and support provided to disabled veterans, their lives are filled with troubles, veterans say.

Speaking to Express on the eve of International Day of Disabled Persons, Colonel (retd) Rajan, convener of Military Veterans-Karnataka, said, “Those with disabilities who are still part of the armed forces are being taken care of and provided facilities.

They are also promoted based on their record. The main focus and care should be given to the ones who are retired as they are deprived of care and opportunities.” According to a senior official with the Sainik Welfare Board, the retired personnel are currently provided with mobility devices like modified scooters as well as funds from the central government over and above their pension.

“It would be much better if the government can provide advanced artificial limbs for their well-being,” the official said. Currently, the state government also provides 10 per cent reservation for ex-servicemen in jobs as well as a special quota for those who are physically challenged. But for the veterans, it is the changeover to a civilian life that is the major hardship.

“Your life changes in a second when you are injured and it changes completely once you exit the armed forces. From being someone that can be relied upon, you change to someone who needs to depend on others. This kind of life is not easy. However, our training helps us survive,” said Kishor (name changed), a veteran who retired with disabilities.