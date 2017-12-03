Home Cities Bengaluru

Life after retirement a big challenge for veterans

Life after retirement for military personnel is generally believed to be relaxed.

Published: 03rd December 2017 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2017 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashyl Elizabath Paul
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life after retirement for military personnel is generally believed to be relaxed. However, for a large section of veterans who exit the armed forces with disabilities caused in the line of duty, retirement brings with it more problems. With not much care and support provided to disabled veterans, their lives are filled with troubles, veterans say. 

Speaking to Express on the eve of International Day of Disabled Persons, Colonel (retd) Rajan, convener of Military Veterans-Karnataka, said, “Those with disabilities who are still part of the armed forces are being taken care of and provided facilities.

They are also promoted based on their record. The main focus and care should be given to the ones who are retired as they are deprived of care and opportunities.” According to a senior official with the Sainik Welfare Board, the retired personnel are currently provided with mobility devices like modified scooters as well as funds from the central government over and above their pension.

“It would be much better if the government can provide advanced artificial limbs for their well-being,” the official said. Currently, the state government also provides 10 per cent reservation for ex-servicemen in jobs as well as a special quota for those who are physically challenged.  But for the veterans, it is the changeover to a civilian life that is the major hardship.

“Your life changes in a second when you are injured and it changes completely once you exit the armed forces. From being someone that can be relied upon, you change to someone who needs to depend on others. This kind of life is not easy. However, our training helps us survive,” said Kishor (name changed), a veteran who retired with disabilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp