Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven arrested for robbing transgenders

The KG Nagar police on Tuesday arrested seven people who allegedly robbed transgenders on national highways.

Published: 20th December 2017 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2017 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KG Nagar police on Tuesday arrested seven people who allegedly robbed transgenders on national highways. The arrested are Paramesh (24), Darshan (24), Srinivas (23), Vasu M (25), Manjunath (19), Shivakumar (25) and Ravi (24). Most of them worked as cab drivers and are said to have criminal records. A police source explained, “The pay-and-use washrooms on NHs are maintained by transgenders. Paramesh who used to drive on these national highways noticed that the transgenders were wearing jewels worth lakhs of rupees.”

He hatched a plan with his friends to make a quick buck. Manjunath bought a new Toyota Innova MUV three months ago, and assuming that the transgenders will not complain to the police, started to rob them at knife-point at three different locations. The sources said the accused continued to work in the respective work places. During interrogation, the accused confessed to robbing the transgenders in Devannapalya in Bengaluru Rural district, on NH-48 near Emmarahalli Gate in Tumakuru district and near Varaalu village near Tavarekere in Tumakuru district. KG Nagar police have seized 190 gm of gold jewellery, 256 gm of silver, two mobile phones and the Innova car, totally worth around `21 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp