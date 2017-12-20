Seven arrested for robbing transgenders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KG Nagar police on Tuesday arrested seven people who allegedly robbed transgenders on national highways. The arrested are Paramesh (24), Darshan (24), Srinivas (23), Vasu M (25), Manjunath (19), Shivakumar (25) and Ravi (24). Most of them worked as cab drivers and are said to have criminal records. A police source explained, “The pay-and-use washrooms on NHs are maintained by transgenders. Paramesh who used to drive on these national highways noticed that the transgenders were wearing jewels worth lakhs of rupees.”

He hatched a plan with his friends to make a quick buck. Manjunath bought a new Toyota Innova MUV three months ago, and assuming that the transgenders will not complain to the police, started to rob them at knife-point at three different locations. The sources said the accused continued to work in the respective work places. During interrogation, the accused confessed to robbing the transgenders in Devannapalya in Bengaluru Rural district, on NH-48 near Emmarahalli Gate in Tumakuru district and near Varaalu village near Tavarekere in Tumakuru district. KG Nagar police have seized 190 gm of gold jewellery, 256 gm of silver, two mobile phones and the Innova car, totally worth around `21 lakh.