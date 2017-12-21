IAF sends proposal for 83 Tejas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE Indian Air Force (IAF) has sent a request for proposal (RFP) to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the supply of 83 ‘Tejas’ Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), a move which is a major boost to the indigenously manufactured fighter aircraft programme.

HAL confirmed the same and said that the RFP had been made. However, further details were not available. The move comes at a time when the air force is operating just 31 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.