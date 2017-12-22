BENGALURU: It’s hard to believe, but another year is now slowly passing into the rear-view mirror. 2017 was a wonderful year for gaming — I said the same thing last year, but as long as it’s true and that’s hopefully reflected in (almost all) the games I’m writing about today. That’s right, it’s time to look back at the most memorable games of 2017.It’s an interesting list. We’ve got two multiplayer-focused games, we’ve got two Nintendo games and, depending on your definition of the term, anywhere between three and five open-world games. So, without further ado, here they are!

Biggest Throwback, part 1 — Super Mario Odyssey

Mario’s surprised us with his capabilities a number of times over the years. From diminutive Italian plumber to accomplished princess-rescuer to veteran kart racer to god knows what else, the man’s done it all. And yet, Super Mario Odyssey managed to reinvent him — he can now turn into...everything?! — and provide players with a fresh new adventure to careen through.

Best Multiplayer — PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Battlegrounds is the barest of barebones concepts — drop up to a hundred people into a map that’s eight kilometres square, where they can scavenge for weapons and combat each other. Every few minutes, the map’s boundary contracts, damaging players caught outside the now-reduced safely playable area and forcing confrontation. Last player or team alive wins. That’s it. That’s all there is to it. Somehow, however, the best multiplayer game of 2017 — and maybe the one that’ll be played long after the others — is built on that sparse foundation; a testament to the fact that good game design doesn’t need bells and whistles.

Best Newcomer —Horizon Zero Dawn

In other years, Horizon Zero Dawn would’ve been good enough to be the single best game of the year but there’s absolutely no shame in just being one of the best. Especially when you consider that it was the first new IP Guerilla Games, known for the Killzone series, was putting out since 2004. A beautiful open world to explore, a story with depth, a protagonist with heart and a game that was both challenging and fun, Horizon ticked all the boxes this year.

Best Sequel —Wolfenstein 2:

The New Colossus Wolfenstein: The New Order succeeded because it thrust the player into a world where evil triumphed and the Nazis had won. For all its predecessor’s virtues, however, The New Colossus takes them and turns them up to 11. Calling it a ‘thinking shooter’ would seem to be a contradiction in terms, but it’s an accolade Wolfenstein 2 earns while still breaking new ground. (For contrast, you need only look as far as Call of Duty: WWII, which felt like a lack of new ideas as much as anything else.)

Biggest Disappointment — Star Wars Battlefront II

Oh, Battlefront 2. You could’ve been a contender, but instead you’re a cautionary tale. After promising to provide a more substantial singleplayer campaign, Battlefront 2 delivered one, although not without a number of flaws. However, that was the high point, with a number of controversies after launch; about everything from microtransactions, amount of grinding required, and the gaming world’s new least-favourite term —‘loot boxes’.

Biggest Throwback, part 2 — Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Speaking of fresh, Breath of the Wild made the bold decision to take the established Zelda formula and shake it up arguably more than any other recent game in the franchise. Hyrule’s bigger and better than ever before, and all the tools to explore this beautiful world are at your disposal; but, unlike previous entries, Breath of the Wild doesn’t hold your hand. It gives you everything you need to succeed, but if you don’t work at it, it will punish you. And that resulted in a Zelda for the ages.

Best Return to Form —Assassin’s Creed Origins

Taking a year off might’ve been the smartest move Assassin’s Creed has made in a while. Assassin’s Creed Origins wasn’t a perfect game, but it was an encouraging one — although it couldn’t escape some of the series’ traditional flaws, it nonetheless indicated a new direction for the franchise and a willingness to shake things up a bit that will no doubt give longtime fans hope.