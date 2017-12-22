BENGALURU: City has less than a tenth of the number of homeless shelters required, going by the government guidelines. There should ideally be 80 to 100 shelters open, since it is one shelter per one lakh population, but we have only five to six running now.

In 2016, Supreme Court constituted a committee to record the number of shelters for urban homeless and verify if they are in compliance with the operational guidelines under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM).

Narasimhappa, a social worker who was part of the this committee, says, "We are short of shelters and those running are not being maintained well by the BBMP. The BBMP says there are not enough homeless. We begged them to open one near Shivajinagar bus stand and City Market, but all in vain". When they did a preliminary survey,they counted 17,000 homeless people in the city.

A senior BBMP official says that Zonal Joint Commissioners have to oversee the building and managing of these shelters. "But they have to deal with responsibilities and many meetings with ministers and so on every day. Welfare is their last priority," he says. Another senior BBMP official says that they are working on providing enough shelters, but no one is willing to rent them out the space for it. "The shelter has to be located near a bus station or train stations, according to the guidelines. Finding a place like that is very difficult," she says.