BENGALURU: Christmas is here, and with it are several spots in the city offering festive, traditional holiday specials. Social too has launched their Christmas menu, but the popular pub is keeping true to itself this holiday season, by churning out dishes that are signature to their style.

At a special preview for City Express, we sampled their limited edition Christmas food and cocktail menu. We started with the Truffled Nachos - served with smoked salsa and truffled sour cream - and the Mushroom and Goat Cheese Bombs. Both were very good, the mushrooms were crispy and cheesy, and the nachos, were one of the best we’ve had till date. The rich umami flavour of the truffled sour cream went perfectly with the crispy nachos and tangy salsa. The winner of the food menu, for us, was the Pulled Lamb Vindaloo with Khameeri Paratha Bites. The vindaloo was so tasty that we requested the chef to share the recipe with us, and the bite-size portions of flaky, buttery Khameeri parathas complemented the rich gravy perfectly. We also sampled their Fried Mini Seekh Wellingtons - a twist on the classic beef wellington seen on many Christmas tables - but these were a slight let down after the vindaloo.

Coming to the drinks, the menu had cocktails that used some classic Christmas-y flavours. Those who like the combination of coconut water and alcohol, should definitely try the Arctic Circle - white rum, coconut water, rose syrup and rosemary - as the flavours complement each other perfectly. We went back for second’s with this one. The Velvet Over Ground gave us all kinds of holiday fuzzy feelings - whiskey, kalhua, condensed milk and whipped cream with chocolate shavings. The Christmas Present is served up like a present, in a box with a mini Christmas tree, although this whiskey, ginger ale and rosemary cocktail was a little too strong for us. Those wanting to go a bit more traditional, can opt for the classic mulled wine or the Rudolph’s Adventure, with sparkling wine and cherry liquor. Old Monk lovers, do try Sweet Dreams - a delicious cocktail made of old monk and chocolate syrup, and the best part is that it’s served in a cone.

We would highly recommend trying the Sangria Pancakes. The pancakes are served with wine soaked fruit, whiskey maple syrup and whipped cream, and are absolutely delicious - the perfect end to our meal. The Sizzling Plum Cake is a twist on the classic sizzling brownie found at most eateries, except here, the plum cake is the hero, and is served with whiskey chocolate sauce and vanilla custard.The Christmas menu, which is being offered at all Social outlets, is good, but not for those looking for a traditional festival meal.

This menu is on till January 7, and the dishes start at Rs 190+ axes.