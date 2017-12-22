BENGALURU:As winter sets in, there will more deaths among the homeless. Official records do not register these separately, instead they are clubbed with accidental deaths under unnatural deaths, but a police constable who patrols the Majestic bus stand area says that they "find more bodies" December through February.

"There are no BBMP night shelters we can send them to," he says, and his seniors agree. "We send women and children to two privately run NGOs and the others to the already crowded BBMP's beggar's colony, and they come back after a few days". Officially, there is a BBMP night shelter nearby, on Good Shed Road. But, like the other corporation-run night shelters, no one seems to know where exactly it is. A senior BBMP official agrees that the five shelters that they run are poorly advertised.

City Express spoke to many homeless people across the city and found that they did not even know that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike runs such shelters. Seventy-five-year-old Narayanappa covers his head with a towel and uses a jacket that he found in trash to protect himself from the cold while he sleeps under the flyover in City Market.

52-year-old Raju believes that his karma has pushed him out into the road. "In the cold, I manage with a shirt, a monkey cap and a pant," he says, tearing up. Nagaraj, a worker at the car parking area of the City Railway Station says there are about 200 to 300 people sleeping in the railway station premises.

A family from Salem who works at a hotel in the railway station takes shelter near the two-wheeler parking. "We sleep here until a cop asks us to leave. There is no other place to go,” says Nirmala.

“The monthly rent of a house in this area is about `10,000 which we cannot afford." She has a year old baby. "I earn around `400 a day. With it, I managed to buy some sweather and shawl," she adds.

At the Majestic bus station, about 50 people take shelter in the night.