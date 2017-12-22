BENGALURU:Apart from music, artist Raghu Dixit says he enjoys watching TV series on Amazon Prime and Netflix while he is by himself. His favourite series is House Of Cards. “The series is over and I cannot wait to watch its next season. I am currently watching Mind Hunters,” he says adding, “I used to read a lot earlier.”

His life is also dramatic, he says. “My life is totally filmy. My journey so far has been more about others than myself... all the little things that others have done for me. Nothing that happened was planned, from dancer to picking up a guitar and start making music and how I got spotted by Vishal-Shekar.” He adds that, someday, he would like to make a film on his life, but he is not sure what title he would give the film.

Raghu is currently working on a Malayalam film by Anjali Menon. The film stars Prithviraj Sakumaran, Parvathy and Nazriya. He is doing two songs and the background score for the film as well. “This is my first Mollywood project. It’s a nice, emotional and intense story of a brother and sister. This will be the comeback film for Nazriya, after two years.”

Raghu says he never gets nervous before a concert unless he has a bad throat on the day of the performance. “I have been on the stage since childhood. I am more comfortable on stage, in fact. I am better off on stage than off stage actually,” he says. And, as he is not formally trained in music, he says all the songs he writes come out of nowhere — say while staring at a toaster or at the open sky. “I do not know the technicality of music. So, I don’t sit in front of a keyboard or something, and think decide how to work on a song,” he says.

One of the most popular artistes in the independent music scene, Dixit says he is happy that people are supporting indie artistes these days. “It’s great to see that people are supporting this genre, which is different from the commercial film music we’re so used to.”Enjoy his performance at Red Live with Raghu Dixit, organised by Red FM and Mc Dowells, at GT Mall, Magadi Road on December 24, 7 pm onwards.