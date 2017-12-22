BENGALURU:This may not be the case in many other countries, but in India, the idea of ‘being settled’ is a huge, huge deal apparently for society as a whole, and people don’t seem to rest until every individual is settled. Here, of course, being settled refers to one and only one thing: being married, or at least a clearly acknowledged long-term relationship of some sort. The social pressure being what it is, the question really is: What does it really mean to be settled?

People who aren’t quite settled are somehow unsettling for the world around them – there is a serious distrust of single adults apparently. A little less distrust for nuclear couples, and a lot, lot more trust in couples living with children, and it is perfection if it is a joint family. If you are settled like that, you are no longer to be worried about, not a threat to the world at large, which, presumably, you are if you are single.The ‘settling’ emphasis on being partnered and domesticated in a certain way, seems to be so much more of an opposition to the singlehood and perceived dangers of and to single people, rather than actually feeling comfortable and grounded in the coupling. There is an implicit expectation that somehow coupling quite magically changes people immediately.

Coupling is seen as the magic bullet that solves all social ills – one act that miraculously binds two people with firm ties and roots them into the social fabric. In reality, it is nothing like that. The settling takes its own sweet time. If anything, the beginning of relationships are rocky, uncertain and unsettling as partners discover that behind the pleasures and joys of their coming together as a couple, lie real people who often really challenge each other. It can be really unsettling, as a matter of fact, with both parties getting their rougher edges knocked around.

Of course, for some people, it really is a honeymoon forever and they are wonderfully matched, but the fact is that for a larger majority, there often is a significantly unsettling period before the relationship is anywhere close to smooth and well-adjusted. Rushing through it to create a facade of being ‘settled’ to accommodate family pressures through marriages, parenthood and lifestyle changes might only lead to rifts that don’t get addressed – resentment can build up.

Over time, this raises issues of feeling like one was settling for too little, or too early, or just being far too settled. Relationships where this settled sense means that nothing new really happens, or that one or both feel that they got the raw end of the deal, or it feels like a rut, doing the same old things over and over - in such places, settling can feel like sinking six feet under. Treating settling down as a goal for its own sake is a recipe for trouble.