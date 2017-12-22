BENGALURU: Whoever said looks doesn’t matter, should see these beautiful eye-popping desserts. This is an era where the food not only should taste good but should also be visually appealing for people to click and post on their Instagram page. This trend has pushed the creative boundaries and tickled the inner artists of the chefs. Today, the delectable we we get on our plates is a piece of art that involves thinking, conceptualising and presenting an idea. Suman Prasad takes a look at 10 such beautiful desserts from Bengaluru that will force you to take out your phone, click tons of pictures and share them on Instagram.

1. Raspberry Delice

Shaped like a rose, the Raspberry Delice is made with raspberry majari chocolate mousse with a lychee panna cotta in the centre and is served with a raspberry and lychee ripple ice cream. Talk about an instagrammable dessert and this one tops the list.

Price: Rs 415 + taxes

Place: Yauatcha

2. Ras Malai Tres Leches

This dessert gives a whole new twist to the ever popular Ras Malai made up of three types of milk and garnished with rose petal net.

Price: Rs 335 + taxes

Place: Farzi Café

3. Torta Caprese Con Crema Alla Vaniglia

This is an Italian masterpiece from the kitchen of Ottimo. The chocolate almond cake is filled in a sphere with vanilla ice-cream and Nutella powder. Watch it as many times you want, it is worth your attention.

Price: Rs 650 + taxes

Place: Ottimo, ITC Gardenia

4. Belgian Chocolate Feuillant

Another chocolate beauty on the list, this time it had to be from Lazy Suzy, a café which is a known for its desserts. This Belgian dark chocolate mousse with crisp chocolate meringue base and handmade chocolate leaves will leave you wanting for more.

Price: Rs 190 + taxes

Place: Lazy Suzy

5. Brick Toast

Just look at the beautiful brown colour of the dessert, it is hard not to fall in love with this stunner. Banana mousse, raspberry ice cream, macaroons and fruits sits like a crown on the head of Toasted milk bread. You can only imagine how wonderful it would taste.

Price: Rs 295 + taxes

Place: The Fatty Bao

6. Bailey’s Lollipop

Now, if this doesn’t make you go Ooh la la, I don’t know what will. It almost looks like blooming flowers from a small plant. These teeny-tiny chocolate lollypop is filled with a mixture of Baileys and condensed milk. I can’t wait to get my hands on this again.

Price: Rs 415 + taxes

Place: Farzi Cafe

7. Candied Black

Olive Gateaux

Try taking your eyes off these ridiculously beautiful dessert, you will fail. The pistachio sponge spread on the white chocolate ganache gives an eye pleasing contrast to the dessert. The salted caramel sauce is what takes this dessert to a different level.

Price: Rs 375 + taxes

Place:Caperberry

8. Caramel and Chocolate Flan

This one is for all those who has a fetish for caramel. It is a Spanish-inspired flan with hints of salted caramel and a chocolate sponge base, garnished with caramel popcorn. This flan will make you its fan.

Price: Rs 275 + taxes

Place: Fava

9. Moist Brownie with Espresso Mousse

This moist and fudgy brownie topped with strong espresso mousse at 612 East is the gateway to all your mood swings and emotion overflows. The long antenna enhances its look and draws your unapologetic attention. It is difficult to spoon a dessert when it looks this beautiful.

Price: Rs 195 + taxes

Place: 612 East

10. Cookie Dough Skillet

This one looks familiar, doesn’t it? The cookie dough skillet takes an inspiration from the classic sizzling brownie that we have all been eating for years. It is one sizzling beauty, literally.

Price: Rs 250 + Taxes

Place: Café Felix