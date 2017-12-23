Bengaluru development minister K J George said that all sewage water generated in the city will be treated in STP's by 2020.

BENGALURU: A new sewage treatment plant, which will treat around 15 million litres per day (MLD) of the city's sewage was commissioned on Saturday by Bengaluru development minister K J George. The plant is located near the Yella Mallappa Chetty lake at Seegehalli.

The city generates a total of 1400 million liters per day and with the commissioning of the plant on Saturday, a total of 997 MLD would be treated. Speaking at the launch, George said, "By 2020, all sewage water generated in the city will be treated in STP's."

All the sewage generated from K R Puram, Devasandra, Bhattarahalli, Hoodi, Sadarmangala, Medhalli and Mahadevapura will be sent to this plant for treatment. The plant, built at a cost of Rs 67 crore is taken up under the Cauvery Water Supply Stage IV Phase-II.