BENGALURU: Christmas holiday contributing to an extended weekend turned out to be a nightmare for people heading to various locations outside the city and for traffic police personnel on Friday evening and night.

Slow-moving traffic was witnessed at arterial roads - Madiwala on Hosur Road, Satellite Bus Stand-Kengeri on Mysuru Road, Peenya on Tumakuru Road and Hebbal on Ballari Road. A large posse of traffic police were deployed to manage traffic bottlenecks at various junctions across the city.

Other modes of transport like buses and flights are also jam-packed with private bus operators charging two and even three times the regular fare. Also, trains in all directions from Bengaluru are bursting at the seams. Bookings for most trains online are greeted with the message ‘regret’ as even waitlisted tickets cannot be booked.

The following trains had ‘No room’ on Friday: The Yesvantpur-Howrah; Anga Express from Yesvantpur to Bhagalpur in Bihar and the Karnataka Express to New Delhi. “It is not merely these trains, most other trains show a waiting list beyond 100, which means passengers will not get tickets. There is literally not a single seat available on any of the trains leaving the Bengaluru Railway Division right now,” a top railway official said.

Meanwhile, railway officials are splitting hairs over the requests for tickets right now. “Instead of one official taking care of EQ requests, the Bangalore Railway Division now has deployed two staffers to analyse the requests. The quota includes requests from MPs, MLAs, other VIPs and from general public,” said a top railway official.“The requests under the EQ quota touched 2,000 on Thursday,” he said. EQ quota requests are only in a few hundreds generally.The EQ quota varies according to the train, explains another official.

“If a long distance train originates from Bengaluru, then we stand to get 40 sleeper tickets under the EQ quota. But if it just passes through Bengaluru, then we sometimes get only two tickets,” he said.

Railway staffers too could not get tickets under the EQ quota this time, the official said.

The crowd to Sabarimala has ensured that there is no breathing space in any train heading to Kerala, an official said. “This along with Xmas, school and college vacations are responsible for the present situation,” he said.

On Friday, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced 500 to 550 extra buses which will operate on Friday and Saturday.Extra buses will also be operated from various parts of the state and neighbouring states to Bengaluru on Christmas day.“Some operators are charging up to Rs 3,000 for tickets which normally cost Rs 800. There are absolutely no tickets available for most of the major operators. Flights are also costing a bomb,” said Jiffin M J, a resident of Banaswadi.

