BENGALURU:Acting tough on corrupt officials based on the recommendations of the Upa Lokayukta, the state government has dismissed four from service and passed an order for compulsory retirement of three others.

All seven officials were attached to the Urban Development and Revenue Departments. The charges of accepting bribes were proved against the officials during inquiry. According to a copy of the government order available with Express, the officials, in different cases, allegedly received bribes ranging from

`1,000 to `1 lakh and were caught by the Lokayukta police, who laid traps on receiving complaints. One of the officials, B Muniraju, who was village accountant from Devanahalli taluk, was dismissed after it was proved that he received a bribe of `1,000.

In some other cases, the officials had allegedly accepted bribes for release of bills to contractors for the work done. The officials were found guilty of misconduct and dishonesty under the Karnataka Civil Service (CCA) Rules 1957. The recommendations were sent to the government from 2007 to February 2017. All the accused officials denied the charges and requested the government to reject the recommendations of the Upa Lokayukta. However, the government did not consider their requests.

Dismissed from service

MC Puttaswamy, Junior Engineer, Town Municipal Council (TMC), KR Nagar, Mysuru. Charges: Caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of `34,000 in Pandavapura taluk

K Jaffer Wali, Junior Engineer, TMC, Siraguppa, Ballari district. Charges: Caught red-handed receiving bribe of `14,000 in Siraguppa.

S E Srinivasa, Assistant Executive Engineer (In-charge), City Municipal Council (CMC), Madikeri. Charges: Accepting bribe proved in Madikeri court

B Muniraju, Village Accountant, Kannamangala, Devanahalli taluk, Bengaluru Rural Charges: Accepting a bribe of `1,000