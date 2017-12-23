BENGALURU: The organiser of the New Year’s Eve event where actor Sunny Leone is scheduled to perform submitted multiple documents to DCP (North-East) Girish on Friday. City Police Commissioner Suneel Kumar T will make the final decision.

The Time Creations managing director M S Harish submitted the documents. He said they have arranged extra security for the event, in addition to which, security provided by the police department will also be deployed as per the rules.The event was denied permission by the city police following protests by pro-Kannada organisations against Leone’s presence at the event.

Citing security issues on the night of December 31, the police had denied permission for the event. A petition was filed seeking the High Court to direct the police to give permission for the event. The court then directed the police to make a decision by December 25.