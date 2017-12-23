BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police sat for about two years on the recommendation of the then Lokayukta Justice Y Bhaskar Rao to register an FIR immediately in the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) scam in Mysuru. Justice Rao had issued the directive on May 26, 2015. The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was constituted in March 2016 after withdrawing the power of registration of cases under Prevention of Corruption Act by the Lokayukta police, finally registered the FIR in the case before a Mysuru court recently.

According to the Lokayukta’s interim report dated May 26, 2015, about `31 crore was wasted by KHB in buying land from middlemen, which resulted in injustice to farmers. The amount was shown as wasteful expenditure as the land acquired was not compact and KHB could not form a layout. This was the opinion of the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, Mysuru, who submitted a preliminary inquiry report on the directions of Upa Lokayukta Justice Subhash B Adi.

In an interim report submitted to the state government and the Lokayukta ADGP, Justice Rao had found a prima facie case. He had stated that the case has to be registered under provisions of IPC, Land Revenue Act and Land Reforms Act and other Acts against the KHB officials, and mediators. If a detailed investigation is conducted, the persons behind the scam and the nexus can be exposed and legal action taken against them, Rao said.

The then Lokayukta had attached a copy of the report submitted by the investigating officer who had named as many as 46 people allegedly involved in the scam. This list also included the names of the then KHB chairman and Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G T Devegowda, his brother G T Yaduvara, Devegowda’s son Hari, his personal assistant Ramakrishna and some of his supporters. However, neither the government nor the Lokayukta ADGP took up the matter till the case was referred to the ACB early this November. A source in Lokayukta said Lokayukta police cannot register any fresh FIRs and can only probe cases where FIRs are already registered. Meanwhile, the High Court ordered the Lokayukta to expedite the probe into the KHB scam after hearing petitions filed by land owners against the delay in investigation. Hence, it became inevitable for current Lokayukta Justice Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, who assumed charge in January this year, to refer the case to ACB. Perhaps, the ACB registered the FIR immediately as its Advisory Board granted sanction without any delay like in other cases, source added.

NOT THE ONLY CASE

Not only the KHB scam, the Lokayukta police have also come under severe criticism for not filing charge-sheet against the wife of Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna in whose house in Vylalikaval files of alleged bogus works of BBMP were found when the Lokayukta police raided it. Advocate N P Amrutesh filed a petition before Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty pointing out the lapses, who then referred it to the Lokayukta ADGP.When asked about the approach of the Lokayukta police, Lokayukta Justice Shetty refused to comment.