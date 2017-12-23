BENGALURU: A 22-year-old fabricator was stabbed to death by a group of men, including one of his friends, in front of his house while he was making preparations for his elder brother’s pre-wedding ceremony at DJ Halli on Thursday night. A dispute over a silver chain is said to be the motive behind the murder. The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Rizwan, a fabricator by profession. He was a resident of Roshan Nagar. A senior police officer said Rizwan was attacked around 12.30am. His elder brother Irfan’s wedding was scheduled to be held on Saturday in Kalaburgi.

Rizwan’s friend Syed Chota Shahid along with two others came on two-wheelers to the house and called him out. It is said that they had a verbal spat with each other, and in a fit of rage, Shahid stabbed Rizwan and fled. The family heard Rizwan’s screams and rushed him to BR Ambedkar Hospital where he succumbed. A special team has been formed to nab the men.