BENGALURU: Two school students were found drowned in a lake at Kothanur Dinne near JP Nagar on Friday. Police said that the duo had come for a swim and had left their clothes on the tank bund. The deceased are Puneeth and his friend Harish, (both aged 12), residents of Chunchalaghatta.

Their parents work as labours in a garment factory. The deceased were studying in 8th standard in a private school in Yelachenahalli.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on Thursday evening. Both had left home after informing their parents that they were going to an orchestra event near JP Nagar. As they did not turn up till late night, the parents went in search of them. Around 12.30pm Madhusudhan, a relative, went near the lake and found Puneeth’s clothes and immediately called the fire and emergency service.

After four-and-a-half hour search operation, the boys’ bodies were fished out and sent to Kempegowda

Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital for postmortem.

Konanakunte police registered a case of negligence against the lake authorities as there were no security measures.“They were often going to the lake to fish along with their friends. But they did not know swimming. There were no safety measures around the lake. We are waiting for the statement from the parents of the deceased. Harish was living with his mother Umadevi and his father Raju had passed away recently. Puneeth’s father Krishna is in a state of shock and we have asked him to file a case against the lake development authorities to take further action,” the officer added.