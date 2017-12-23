Though signboards have been put up, motorists still wait in the yellow grid and on zebra crossings for the signal to turn green|JITHENDRA M

BENGALURU: Motorists continue to care two hoots for the traffic rules and regulations in the city. Even on ‘zero tolerance’ junctions. About a year back, traffic police had introduced 10 ‘zero tolerance’ junctions to educate motorists about etiquette at traffic signals, but not much seems to have changed on ground.

Several of these junctions which can be identified by yellow painted lines continue to be dangerous for pedestrians as motorists flout rules and regulations at will.

Vehicles standing on the checkered yellow patterns, which should be kept clear in the face of red signal, is a common sight. Since January this year, the number of these junctions across the city has increased to 43, but there has been no significant dip in the violations.This is in spite of routine vigilance and deployment of teams on the ground specifically to penalize rule-breakers.

Between January and November this year, a total of 9.98 lakh cases were registered at these junctions. Out of this, only 56,089 were through enforcement cameras. This shows that even though police on the spot are collecting fines, people continue to ignore the traffic rules. The 10 red light violation detector cameras, which can automatically record violations, have registered 1 lakh cases during the same time.

While these figures are impressive in themselves, they are a small percentage of the total of over 94 lakh cases registered for the same time period.

“Our intention to start this was two-fold. We wanted visibility of our police checking squads so that people knew they would be fined for breaking rules and we wanted discipline to improve. While it might not have been 100% successful, we find that there has been some improvement,” said R Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Match enforcement with design changes: Experts

Stricter enforcement at these junctions could be paired with changes to the junctions in order to make them safer for pedestrians, say experts. “Enforcement is needed and must continue. Compliance could also be ensured by linking violations to a concrete penalty like the suspension of the violator’s driving license,” said Pawan K Mulukutla, Head-Integrated Transport at WRI India. However, he suggested that changes to the design of the junction in order to make driving at high speeds or breaking rules tougher could also be one way of reducing violations.“Junctions must have space for all users. In places where there is a lot of space at intersections, it must be tightened. If the turning radius is tight, lesser violations are bound to happen,” he added citing the example of the HP junction in Mumbai.

What are zero tolerance traffic junctions?

The zero tolerance junctions are designated places where traffic violation is dealt with strictly. At these junctions, police stop violators and issue on-the-spot challans. Holistic development is also ensured, including painting of grids and installation of cameras. Signboards are put up to teach motorists and pedestrians the rules they should follow on junctions.

What do these yellow lines mean

The grid warns motorists not to stop in the well of the junction.

Vehicles that stand in the grid or stop on it when

the lights are yellow or red will be fined.

Even if the light is green, you cannot move into the grid if the

traffic ahead is blocked/not moving.