BENGALURU: A city civil court on Saturday stayed the screening of the Kannada movie ‘Anjaniputra’ starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Rashmika Mandanna till January 2.The court passed the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Advocate Narayanaswamy. The petitioner claimed that the police character donned by Ravishankar allegedly used derogatory words/dialogues against advocates and depicted lawyers in poor light.

The advocate sought the court to issue directions to remove the “objectionable content” from the movie and grant a stay on the screening of the movie till his demands were considered by the producer.

However, screening of the movie continued till Saturday night, as there was confusion among the distributors and the theatre owners over the court’s order, which they claimed had not reached them. The movie was released on Friday. The producer is likely to move the court on Tuesday after the long weekend till Monday. When contacted, Anjaniputra producer K C N Kumar said he is not in the city and is yet to receive a copy of the stay order.