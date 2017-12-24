BENGALURU: A techie who was in depression for the past 2-3 years committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Richmond Town here on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased is Atreya Biswas (36), a native of Kolkata, who was working in the city for the past three years. She was working as a Data Analyst for an IT firm in Shantinagar. She stayed with her parents and had gone to Kolkata with them recently. However, she returned to the city a day before her parents did.

On Saturday, when her parents returned and knocked the door of their house, they did not receive any response. They then broke open the door and discovered that Biswas had hung herself.

A case has been registered with Ashoknagar police.

Atreya's father Swapan Biswas told the police that she was rarely left alone because of her depression.

Police have questioned her colleagues from the firm, but they could not shed any light on what could have prompted her to take the extreme step. They told the police that Atreya did not mingle much with others in the office. Atreya had done her MS in Statistics in the USA.