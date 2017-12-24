BENGALURU: Police arrested a 32-year-old hotel employee for bludgeoning his co-worker to death inside a graveyard at Madiwala. It has been revealed that the murder took place because the victim refused to have sex with the assailant.The deceased has been identified as Chennegowda, a native of Hassan, who was working as a waiter at Arogya Hotel in HSR Layout. The accused, Devaraj (37), is a resident of HSR Layout and was nabbed on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Thursday night when the duo had gone to a graveyard at Venkatappa Layout and consumed alcohol. After a while, Devaraj forced Chennegowda to sleep with him but he declined. Furious over this, Devaraj hit Chennegowda’s head with a beer bottle and then smashed his face with a stone to make identification difficult for the police.

On Friday, the staff of the graveyard found him lying in a pool of blood and they alerted the Madiwala police. Initially, the police had no identity of the deceased for two days. But later, police found a bank transaction slip at the crime scene which helped them ascertain the identity of the deceased. Then, they picked up Devaraj, who confessed to the crime, police said.