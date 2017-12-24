BENGALURU : We rescue around three Labradors a day," says Debaleena Ghosh, an animal rescuer in the city. Talking to City Express, she and members of two more animal rescue centres here, tell us that Labrador Retrievers, or just Labs as they're commonly called, are the most abandoned dog breed in the city.Toni Freer, founder and trustee of Haven Animal Welfare Trust, says that since they became operational in 2015, they have rescued almost 300 Labs. Debaleena adds that the three Labs a day average is just the number they're aware of, and that so many more get abandoned under the radar.

Fawn-coloured Labs most abandoned

Sajesh, from Animal Lives are Important (ALAI) says that it is the cream/fawn coloured Lab that is most abandoned. "Labradors are bred left, right and centre. And it's not the breeders who are to blame entirely, it's the public who go to these breeders to purchase dogs. The problem is that people think they're cute when they're puppies, and the notion among the public that Labs are the most friendly breed. But when the dog gets older, they can't keep up with its high stamina and energy, and end up giving them up," he says.

It's because of this friendly reputation, that Labs are also the most commonly purchased breeds, and now, as Debaleena points out, they can be found being bred in slums in the city, and being sold for just `2,000.Leena*, a banker, had given up her Lab for the exact same reason — that this breed has a reputation of being warm, friendly and playful. "We live in an apartment and brough home our Lab pup a while back. When he was small, we though this was just puppy energy, but this continued when he became older also, and we couldn't handle that in our small apartment.

He would knock things over, bark, expect us to run around and play with him. And we couldn't keep up, especially after a long day at work. So we dropped him off at a shelter."Toni says that a lack of awareness on the part of pet owners on the know-how of how this breed should be taken care of, is the main reason Labs are abandoned.

Breeders abandon Labs when they're all mated out

Animal rescuers tell us that because of the popularity of this breed, they are also the ones that witness the most amount of in-breeding, and are thus prone to several diseases, which leads to their abandonment."After multiple matings, Labs are prone to several infections such as UTIs, mammary gland infections, seizures, arthritis and more. Moreover, they're kept crammed in cages where they can get injured due to fights with other dogs, they're beaten and ill-treated.

When the Lab isn't able to produce healthy puppies anymore, they are abandoned by the breeder. These breeding dogs are the ones we find on the streets most often," says Toni, adding that even male breeding dogs are abandoned due to prostrate cancer and arthritis.He says that while dog owners usually approach shelters to leave their dogs, breeders abandon them in remote parts with lesser chances of being found.

Live out their lives in shelters

Debaleena says that Bengaluru has a very shelter and pet friendly attitude as compared to other metros, which is why there is a strong networking of animal lovers here too. She says that none of the dogs at shelters are put to sleep, and the ones that don't get abandoned, spend their days "The animals that aren't adopted live the rest of their days at the shelter.

The main problem we're facing is increasing cases of animal abuse but a lack of space to board rescued animals. Young Labs are picked up, but with older and iller ones, we either push for passive adoption (where the dog's expenses are sponsored by animal lovers), or let people foster them," she says.Even with adoption, it depends on the peoples' choice, says Toni. Some may want a Lab in specific, other a Great Dane, but it is very rare to find people who are willing to give a home to a senior or sick dog, he adds.

Small dogs abandoned too

Animal rescuers tell us that German Shepherds, Great Danes, Saint Bernards and Huskies are also given up. This has to do with the size and needs of these large dogs. "An increasing number of Rotweillers are also being given up," says Toni. He adds that hip displacement is common with larger breeds, which people don't want to take care of." Among the smaller breeds, it's Pomeranians, Daschunds and Pugs. "While smaller breeds are cute when they're puppies, when they grow up, they are a lot more aggressive than large breeds," says Toni. Debaleena adds that Poms are common among lower and middle income groups, as they are sold cheap and are easily available, so many land up on the streets.

Laws in place, but not practised

Debaleena tells us that while there are laws in place against animal abuse, the practicality is something we still lack due to the lack of compassion towards animals by society at large. So it is hard to rescue a dog from a private residence, unless the Animal Welfare Officer (AWO) or an Honourary Welfare Officer (HWO) get involved. "Most times, we get complaints from neighbors where an abused dog is living. We tell them that the first thing they should do is talk to their neighbour and find out if it is wilfull abuse or just plain ignorance/negligence. If this fails, we contact the AWO to intervene and can break in and rescue the dog. However, a first warning is always given," she says.