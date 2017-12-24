BENGALURU: It is essential to revive ancient Indian knowledge in modern India and to maintain religious harmony, said Dalai Lama while delivering the Silver Jubilee lecture of Sheshadripuram Group of Institutions on ‘Education for Wisdom and Compassion to Rebuild Nation’ here on Sunday.

He said that India has a history of seeing different religions and traditions for over 3,000 years now.“There are other countries which see conflicts in the name of religion. India can stand as an example and help resolve the same," he said and added, 'I am committed to the promotion of religious harmony."

Speaking about a need to delve deep into the ancient Indian knowledge, Lama said that it is relevant even in today’s world. “There is the advent of science and technology. But technology cannot resolve emotional problems. The 1000-year-old tradition of yours teaches you how to deal with emotions. It is not a matter of religion,” he said.

He sought that the current education system introduces inner values as part of the syllabus. Tracing the growth of education sector from monasteries to full-fledged schools, he said that with the monasteries having a minimal role to play, the existing educational institutions must ensure that there is both material and internal development.

Replying to a question on what does he think of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Dalai Lama said, “That is no direct business for me. It is up to you.”