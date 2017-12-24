BENGALURU: A techie and a businessman were robbed near Hebbal flyover by two unidentified men on a bike on Thursday night. A police patrol was in the vicinity at the time but could not nab the culprits.

The accused snatched phones from both the victims and also took their debit cards and whatever cash they had. Rajshekar (name changed), a salesman in an IT firm at Manyata Tech Park, was heading home to Jayanagar on a two-wheeler on Thursday night. At 9.40pm, he was at Guddadahalli near Hebbal flyover on the service road when the incident occurred.

Rajshekar said two men on a bike first overtook him and then took a U-turn and returned to where he was standing. The pillion rider approached him and asked him directions for Yelahanka. “As I was telling him the route, he came closer, brandished a long knife and asked me to hand over my belongings, to which I agreed. However, I did not give him my phone, but he snatched it from me.

They then removed the spark plug from my vehicle, made the vehicle fall sideways and went away on their bike.” The men stole Rajshekar’s phone, his debit card and `1,000 cash. After the incident, he took help from another rider, who started pushing his bike with his foot in the direction of Hebbal flyover. When they had travelled just a few hundred metres, they saw the same two assailants robbing another man.

The second victim is based in Mumbai and was visiting the city on a business trip. He was waiting for his Ola cab opposite 28 Shades restaurant when the accused threatened him with a knife and robbed him. Rajshekar and the person pushing his vehicle stopped. “The other person had pepper spray with him and he considered using it on the the robbers. But as one of the robbers had a knife, he did not do so. So they got away in front of us,” he said.

The other victim was robbed of his phone and `500 cash. Both the victims went to the Amruthahalli police station and Rajshekar filed an FIR. Amruthahalli police said the accused had not been nabbed yet. A senior official said the police patrol in the area was near the crime scene. “The police was about five minutes away from nabbing the culprits. However, we are investigating the case and they will be traced through the phones they have stolen,” a police official said.