BENGALURU: A woman duped a man she knew via Facebook by getting him to transfer `1.5 lakh into her account. The victim has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.Anand Rao, the victim, befriended the woman who, as per her profile, was a resident of England. They began to regularly chat on WhatsApp. The woman told him she was going to visit Bengaluru to meet him. On the day of her supposed arrival, she told him that the Customs officials at Delhi Airport had caught her.

She said the officials were demanding `1.5 lakh to let her go, and requested Rao to transfer the money to her account.She told Rao she would return the money to him once she reached Bengaluru, and Rao obliged.

As soon as the transfer was done, the woman’s phone was switched off and her profiles on both Facebook and WhatsApp were deleted. Rao then filed a complaint with the Cyber Police.

Police officials said the woman was using fake social media accounts and even the pictures she posted were fake.