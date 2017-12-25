BENGALURU : Sangita Gada Shah’s paintings have the lighting of a day after rains. Her water colours are hushed and they bleed into each another. In her latest solo exhibition Pihu, open at Chitra Kala Parishat till December 31, she has taken inspiration from peacocks.“I am from Gujarat, Ahmedabad, and there is lush greenery around where I live. Peacocks come visiting there every day, and I decided to paint them,” she says. This student of commercial art has always been fascinated by Nature, and used her breaks in college to capture scenes from the green campus.

She has always been partial to watercolours because it requires an artist to work fast. The colours set fast and there is no room for error or correction. “I like that pace in painting,” she says, adding that she goes through each canvas fast. “But to reach that ease in painting, I had to do riyaz for nearly ten years. These are realistic works and anyone can spot the slightest error in perspective, lines or shading,” says the artist who won 2017 Unesco award for painting live a heritage site.

The UN agency had called artists to paint Rani ki vav, a stepwell in the town of Patan in Gujarat. It is believed to have been built in 3rd millenium BC, in Maru-Gujara architectural, like an inverted temple.

Her work of a man in a boat has been selected for the First International Watercolour Biennale 2018 to be held in Bangladesh, from March 6 to 9, 2018.

Sangita mixes her paints on the paper, causing colours to blot the paper and this makes the scenes look dream-like and fleeting. “I like this medium for its transparency, you can’t layer your paintings like you would with acrylics,” she says, and her medium is perfect for her subjects from Nature or heritage sites.