BENGALURU: Low visibility due to fog in the early hours of the morning affected the flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Sunday. According to Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) officials, operations of a total of 110 flights were affected between 6.05am and 9am.

According to a BIAL release, five flights were diverted to Chennai and there were delays in 70 departures and 26 arrivals. One arrival and eight departures were cancelled due to weather conditions.

Operations were stabilised at around 9 am. The release said visibility, due to environmental impediments, had reduced to 250 metres, forcing the airport authorities to suspend operations.With parts of North Interior Karnataka region registering below normal temperatures, it is expected to result in cold wave conditions at isolated locations in the coming days. Early morning chill in Bengaluru will also continue till the end of the year as average minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.As on 5.30 pm on Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded in Bengaluru was 13.3 degrees Celsius at HAL, which was 1.9 degrees below normal.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures were below normal at many places in North Interior Karnataka, with Bagalkot recording the lowest minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius.According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC), the minimum temperature recorded in the state was 7.7 degrees C at Tonshyl Grama Panchayat at Vijayapura district. Among the major cities in the state, the lowest temperature was recorded at Vijayapura at 9.8 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees below normal.According to KSNDMC data, average minimum temperatures were below 20 degrees Celsius in all districts, except Dakshina Kannada, where it was 23.09 degrees Celsius.