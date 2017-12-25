BENGALURU: Hundreds of commuters flocked the ‘Open Street Festival’ at the Vidhana Soudha street on Sunday. One of the key reasons behind the huge crowd was the Vidhana Soudha Metro station being operational from June 18 this year. Ridership was more than double of that on regular Sundays.To facilitate usage of Metro, BMRCL kickstarted operations an hour earlier on Sunday, at 7 am instead of the usual 8 am start on Sundays.

The ridership definitely registered an increase, said Chief Public Operations Officer, BMRCL. Statistics available from 7 am upto 9.45 pm on Sunday at the Metro station stood at 20,600 commuters. “We had a ridership of 10,200 last Sunday,” Rao said. “We have motivated people to go ahead and use a public transportation service like Metro through social media and hoardings. They have also been asked to park their vehicles at originating Metro stations and come over to Vidhana Soudha station, which is a destination station.”

Meanwhile, many commuters were full of praise for Namma Metro. Homemaker Pragna had come from Mysuru Road with her 10-month old baby and family. They were spotted leaving Vidhana Soudha station at 10 pm. “We had a very good time today. But for Metro, we would never have come today. It was quite useful,” she said.