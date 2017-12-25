BENGALURU : Bengaluru generates around 3,000 tonnes of Construction and Demolition debris (or C and D debris) every day, according to experts and officials. Forty per cent of this is generated by the households, including from renovations or repairs, and 20 per cent by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, with their Metro line construction. This city is the fourth largest producer of C and D waste in the country.

Where does all of this debris go? According to citizen-activists who have been fighting this growing pile, a large share of this debris is dumped in lakebeds in Bellandur and Varthur. Chairman of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagare Palike’s health committee Mujahid Pasha A agrees that the corporation has not provided proper facilities to process this waste. “Therefore, the construction debris is being dumped in landfills, private land or lakes, causing pollution." BBMP’s Joint Commissioner for Solid-waste Management Sarfaraz Khan adds that corporation’s seven C & D processing units are being used to process wet waste.

Construction waste dumped at Dr Vishnuvardhan

Road near Kengeri JITHENDRA M.

Seema Sharma, a resident of Bellandur and citizen activist, says lakes have become a convenient dump for construction debris. "There is one private processing unit for C and D waste near the city, called Rock Crystals, but it is about 60 km away and most people are not aware of its existence.”She had joined other residents to meet the mayor and officials from Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority (KLCDA) recently to address this problem and submit their suggestions. A follow up meeting will be held next month, says Nagesh Aras from Friends of Lake.

Rajesh K, owner of Rock Crystals, says that they hardly get 70 to 80 tonnes of C and D waste a day. “We take only segregated waste, because we cannot do anything with the reject materials. Every bit of material we take is crushed to be utilised for various projects such as laying of roads," he says.

Where is BMRCL’s waste going?

The BMRCL claims that the BBMP has authorised them to dump the construction waste at the dumping yards on the outskirts of the city. "We dump the waste only there," says Vasanth Rao, PRO, BMRCL but he did not specify where this dumping yard is. But Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner (Health/SWM), says he is not aware of any requests from BMRCL. "Usually, I clear these requests but I am not aware of any requests from BMRCL."

‘Segregation will reduce piles by 50 to 60 per cent’

Mohan Govindiah, who works for civic issues in different wards, says that the C and D waste can also be segregated. "The waste such as iron rods and glass can be recycled. At least, it would reduce the C and D waste by 50 to 60 per cent." Mohan also volunteers for the solid and waste management of the BBMP. "There is a debris on the footpath next to the park near my house in Koramangala. There is no space for the pedestrians to walk. In spite of several complaints, nothing has been done so far to clear it."

C and D waste dumped on the lakebed in Bellandur JITHENDRA M.

leaving debris on pavements illegal

According to the Guidelines of Construction and Demolition Waste Management formulated by the BBMP in 2016, no waste of any kind should be deposited on the streets, pavements or any place that will create nuisance to the public. Every waste generator shall be responsible for collection, segregation and storage of construction and demolition waste generated. For occupiers generating small quantities of C and D waste, the inerts and debris should be kept within their own premises until the BBMP authorised C and D waste transporter collects it.

Large projects must submit waste management plan

The C and D Management Rules 2016 by the Central Pollution Control Board suggests waste generators who generate more than 20 tonnes or more in one day or 300 tonnes per project in a month shall segregate the waste into four streams such as concrete, soil, steel, wood and plastics, bricks and mortar and shall submit waste management plan and get appropriate approvals from the local authority before starting construction or demolition or remodeling work and keep the concerned authorities informed regarding the relevant activities. On the other hand, the local authorities shall make arrangements and place appropriate containers for collection of waste and shall remove at regular intervals or when they are filled, either through own resources or by appointing private operators.

