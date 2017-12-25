BENGALURU: Upset over their inability to repay debt, a newly married couple committed suicide by hanging themselves at their house at Mailasandra in Kengeri, on Sunday night. The incident came to light on Monday when girl's mother came to the house and found the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Praveen(24), and his wife Priya (19). Praveen who hailed from Mandya had married Priya, a resident of Uttarahalli two months ago. Praveen was running an eatery shop near Kengeri satellite bus stop.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place during the late hours of Sunday and both hung themselves in a room after locking the door from inside. Priya's mother Pushpa tried to contact the couple over phone repeatedly and when there was no response she came to the couple's house and knocked the door. Since they didn't respond, she peeped from a window and found them hanging. No suicide note was found at the spot and preliminary investigations revealed that Praveen had borrowed loan from private financiers for his marriage. He was finding it difficult to repay the debt, upset over which the couple have taken this extreme step.

"We have taken the statement from both the families and there was no dispute between the couple. The bodies were taken to Rajarajeshwari Medical Hospital for the postmortem and Kengeri police are further investigating it," the officer added.