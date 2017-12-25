BENGALURU: THE farmers’ protest in front of BJP office, in connection with the Mahadayi dispute, continued for the second day on Sunday. Farmers from districts like Gadag, Bagalkot, Hubballi and others are demanding the implementation of the Mahadayi project in the region. The farmers, who started their indefinite protest on Saturday, said they would not stop protests until BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa discussed the issue with the farmers.

Yeddyurappa, who is currently taking part in BJP’s state-wide Parivartana Yatra, is expected to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday. The protesters who have gathered under the banner of Karnataka Raitha Sene said though they have been holding protests for more than two years, demanding the implementation of Mahadayi project, their demands have fallen on deaf ears. “We will continue our struggle until our demands for water are met,” they said.