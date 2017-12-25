BENGALURU: The 14th Dalai Lama said on Sunday that it was essential to revive ancient Indian knowledge in modern India. He added that it was important to maintain religious harmony.

He delivered the Silver Jubilee lecture of Seshadripuram Group of Institutions on ‘Education for Wisdom and Compassion to Rebuild Nation’ in Bengaluru.Dalai Lama said that India has a history of seeing different religions and traditions for over 3,000 years now.

“There are other countries which see conflicts in the name of religion. India can stand as an example and help resolve these issues. I am committed to the promotion of religious harmony,” he said.Speaking about the need to delve deep into the ancient Indian knowledge, he said that it was relevant even in today’s world. “There is an advent of science and technology, but technology cannot resolve emotional problems. The 1,000-year-old tradition of this country teaches Indians how to deal with emotions.

It is not a matter of religion,” he said. He sought that the current education system introduce inner values as part of the syllabus. Tracing the growth of education sector from monasteries to full fledged schools, he said that with the monasteries having a minimal role to play, the existing educational institutions must ensure that there is both material and internal development.Reacting to a question about Narendra Modi’s India from the audience, Dalai Lama said, “That is no direct business for me. It is up to you.”