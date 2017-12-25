BENGALURU: A 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed on the spot while his relative sustained severe injuries when a speeding truck rammed their vehicle on Kanakapura Main Road on Saturday night. Reckless driving by the truck driver has been blamed for the accident. The deceased is Thousif, a resident of Goripalya on Mysore Road. The injured is Imran (27), a daily wage worker.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm. Thousif and Imran had come to Kanakapura to collect milk from a farmer’s house. There was a marriage ceremony at their relative’s house and they were returning to the city after collecting the milk. While they were passing Kaggalipura, a speeding truck loaded with sand rammed the auto and both were tossed into the air due to the impact.

Thousif died on the spot and Imran was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The Kaggalipura police were alerted about the incident, but the truck driver managed to escape from the spot, abandoning his vehicle. Locals who witnessed the incident informed the police that the truck driver had tried to overtake the auto from the left side in a reckless manner, causing the accident and Thousif’s death.