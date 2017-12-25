BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his house in Thalaghattapura on Saturday. Family dispute is said to be the reason and he had created a ruckus outside his wife’s maternal home before ending his life, police said.

The deceased is Veerabhadra, a resident of Turahalli in Thalaghattapura, who was working as a consultant in a private finance company. He had married Shakunthala a few years ago and the couple have a child.

Police said the incident took place at 8.30pm. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when his wife tried to contact him over phone. When she reached the house she found him hanging from the ceiling. Thalaghattapura police were alerted.

Veerabhadra left no suicide note. Preliminary investigations revealed that on Saturday he had gone to his in-laws’ house in Kumaraswamy Layout and quarrelled with his wife.She had separated from Veerabhadra a few months ago and he had called her to the police station to reach a compromise. At the station, he had threatened to kill himself if she refused to return home. She, however, did not wish to return to him. She alleged that he assaulted her after consuming alcohol and she was upset over his addiction.