BENGALURU : Keremane Shivananda Hegde comes from a long line of Yakshagana artistes who have made this traditional folk-dance theater from the state popular all over the world.

The grandson of the famous Keremane Shivarama Hegde who started it all and the son of Keremane Shambu Hegde who took it to international shores, Shivananda joined the family tradition soon after passing his BA. He now has is trying to adapt the same to contemporary times.

Speaking to CE after his performance at Spic Macay’s 1st International School Convention on Sunday, Shivananda, says, “I was inspired by people in my family to take Yakshagana and it has been a very sweet journey. There are a number of challenges no doubt. My grandfather faced his own set of challenges and so have I.” Shivananda and his troupe performed a chapter from Ramayana on the day.

‘We experiment with other dance forms’

While Yakshagana is still very popular in the state and there are people who want to see it around the world too, Shivananda says, what was done earlier can no longer be done now. “For example, now there are a number of contemporary art forms which have become popular. People also cannot spend the entire day anymore to watch a Yakshagana shows that traditionally goes on for the whole night,” says Shivananda.

As a result, he says that he and his troupe – Sri Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali Keremane – have been experimenting with many dance forms. “I myself have tried many dance forms such as Bharanatyam and Kathak. I think these dance forms help Yakshagana,” says Shivananda. He also says the format of Yakshagana has also been changed to suit audiences needs. “We need to present Yakshagana in a new form now. We have condensed therefore made night long Yakshagana shows into three hours, 70 minutes, and even 45 minutes,” he adds.

He however feels that there are very few dedicated artists that take up this art form seriously. “There are obvious concerns about earning from this, which we totally understand. However it is not about money. If you commercialise this art form then the entire essence of the Yakshagana will be lost,” says Shivananda who has set up a few gurukuls in order to teach Yakshagana without charging any money. “In fact we try and support artistes who want to make it big through Yakshagana,” she says. Speaking about the event, Shivananda says that he has been performed for Spic Macay evbents since the 90s and the reponse has always been good. The event is being held in association with DPS North.