BENGALURU: Right after the Christmas celebration comes the New Year’s. Wine is an integral part of these fests so what better time than now to explore city’s adored vineyards and head for soul-quenching tasting tours?

Grover Zampa Vineyards

About 410 acres of vineyards at the foothills of Nandi Hills is one of India’s oldest vineyards. The guided tour takes you through the entire process of winemaking, right from crushing the grapes to bottling of the wine. The barrel rooms offers sip ons on the five varietals of Grover produce. Buffet can be relished after wine tasting. The picturesque setting is also a treat to birdwatchers as Asian Paradise Flycatchers, Thrushes, Eagles, Bulbuls and Puff-Throated Babblers can be spotted.

Heritage Winery

An addition to the wine industry in the city is Heritage Winery which started its operations in 2004 off the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. The 25 acre property includes winery, vineyards and a restaurant. They specialise in Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Chenin Blanc. It was recently acquired by Sula. However, the tour includes a wine expert on the field taking you through the entire process of wine making including fermentation and blending and mixing of different kinds of wine.

Bangalore Soma Vineyards

Forty-five minutes away from the Kempegowda Airport is a 100 acre vineyard and winery. It is known for three varietals namely Cabernet Shiraz, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon. They produce 5 wines with these base grape varietals. Relish the wine with appetisers and cheese. You can even extend your time package and host a barbecue party.

Blackbuck Wine Resort

The Blackbuck Wine Resort in Tumkur district is a 510-acre property which bottles up red and white wines using the expertise of David Ciry, an established oenologist from France. The tour includes vineyard tours, grape stomping, and even a drive to a nearby forest to spot elusive blackbucks.